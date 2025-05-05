U.S. Cellular's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

U.S. Cellular Corporation USM reported soft first-quarter 2025 results, with both top and bottom lines missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a revenue decline year over year, owing to a decrease in postpaid and prepaid retail connections. However, increasing customer growth in fixed wireless businesses partially supported the top line. Healthy postpaid handset growth and improvement in tower rental revenues are tailwinds. The 5G mid-band network deployment is boosting speed and capacity and driving growth in the fixed wireless portfolio.

USM’s Net Income

The company reported a net income of $18 million or 21 cents per share compared with $18 million or 20 cents in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

U.S. Cellular's Revenues

The company generated $891 million in operating revenues compared with $950 million in the prior-year quarter. Net sales were negatively affected by a decline in postpaid and prepaid retail connections. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925 million.



Service revenues decreased to $741 million from $754 million, while Equipment sales registered $150 million in revenues compared with $196 million in the prior-year quarter.



Fixed wireless customers grew 21% year over year to 150,000. Tower business witnessed healthy momentum during the quarter and registered revenues of $61 million, up 5% year over year. Management’s effort to diversify its third-party customer base is a positive factor.



Handset connections were 68,000, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 63,000. Handset churn rate was 1.03%, matching the prior-year quarter’s figure. Connected devices decreased to 37,000 from 43,000, while the churn rate was 2.4%, down from 2.52% in the year-ago quarter. Total postpaid connections declined to 3,946,000 from 4,051,000 in the year-earlier quarter. Total prepaid connections were 431,000, down from 436,000 in the year-ago quarter.



Postpaid average revenues per account improved to $132.25 from $132 in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid ARPU rose to $52.06 from $51.96 a year ago, with postpaid churn rates of 1.21% and 1.22%, respectively. Prepaid ARPU was $30.76, down from $32.25 in the prior-year quarter. The prepaid churn rate increased to 4.17% from 4.06% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Details of USM

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $254 million, down from $272 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted OIBDA was $215 million, down from $228 million in the year-earlier quarter. Total operating expenses were $850 million, down 5% year over year. The company reported an operating income of $41 million compared with $51 million in the prior-year quarter.

U.S. Cellular's Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the March quarter, U.S. Cellular generated $160 million of cash from operating activities compared with $203 million in the year-ago quarter. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $182 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.82 billion in long-term debt.

USM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

U.S. Cellular currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



