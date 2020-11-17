US Cellular (USM) Taps Nokia Wing for Improved ConnectHQ

In a concerted effort to improve the operations of enterprise customers, US Cellular Corporation USM recently enhanced its self-service IoT portal ConnectHQ by leveraging the 5G and edge capabilities of Nokia Corporation NOK. In particular, the new ConnectHQ platform will be powered by Nokia WING (Worldwide IoT Network Grid) to better manage large-scale IoT deployments and optimize investments.



Riding on the pay-as-you-go business model, Nokia WING facilitates operators to scale up 5G IoT services faster without additional infrastructure investments. This cost-effective platform offers ultra-low latency, high security and enhanced throughput to address high volume of 5G data driven by a distributed, flexible architecture. With a global network presence, it helps operators monetize IoT opportunities across diversified industries such as connected cars, critical public services, healthcare and real-time industrial monitoring and control through unified orchestration and consistent service levels.



ConnectHQ aims to capitalize on these competencies to enable consumers better manage connectivity issues across several wireless IoT devices. It helps operators to streamline vast IoT deployments through a centralized easy-to-use dashboard and monitor data usage on each device on real-time basis, thereby adjusting data usage to control costs by setting up alerts based on usage patterns. This, in turn, enables operators to increase operational efficiency and secure remote devices against fraudulent use.



With improved service capabilities, US Cellular intends to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. The company is also building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology. At the same time, US Cellular continues identifying new revenue streams while reducing expenses across the business.



US Cellular is focused on expanding its solutions for business and government customers, including a better suite of machine-to-machine solutions across different categories. The company continues enhancing its advanced wireless services and connected solutions to cater to consumer, business and government customers. In addition, it has partnered with Internet of Things America LLC or IoT America to provide an innovative suite of IoT solutions for enterprise customers and rural communities across the country. Together, the companies will provide smart farming solutions for farmers and ranchers to deliver high yields while improving daily operations. This will help bridge the infrastructure gap by providing connectivity to Americans who earn their living in rural locations.



The stock has lost 5.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%.





