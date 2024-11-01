U.S. Cellular (USM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United States Cellular (USM) reported $922 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.51 million, representing a surprise of -1.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Cellular performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Postpaid : -28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -40 million.

: -28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -40 million. Customers -Total (Total connections) : 4.45 million versus 4.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.45 million versus 4.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid : 123 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 109.14 million.

: 123 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 109.14 million. Operating Revenues- Service : $747 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $742.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $747 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $742.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Net operating revenues- Service- Retail : $669 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $667.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $669 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $667.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Operating Revenues- Equipment sales: $175 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.

Shares of U.S. Cellular have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

