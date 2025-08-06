U.S. Cellular (USM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that United States Cellular (USM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 65% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $904.19 million, declining 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some U.S. Cellular metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Service' should come in at $728.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net operating revenues- Service- Retail' will reach $650.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Equipment sales' will reach $175.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Prepaid' will reach 4.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid' to come in at 101.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 117.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers -Total (Total connections)' will likely reach 4.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.47 million.

Over the past month, U.S. Cellular shares have recorded returns of +12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

