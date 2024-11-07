News & Insights

U.S. Cellular upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

November 07, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss upgraded U.S. Cellular (USM) to Outperform from Market Perform with an $86 price target Following the results of the 2024 Presidential election, the firm sees “significant upside” in shares of U.S. Cellular and Telephone and Data given the ongoing strategic review and announced asset sales at the former. The analyst now feels the regulatory path to approval is cleaner and timeline should be better. Raymond James is now less concerned about the negative catalyst of the T-Mobile (TMUS) deal not going through as currently proposed.

Read More on USM:

Stocks mentioned

USM

