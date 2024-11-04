U.S. Cellular price target raised to $85 from $75 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on U.S. Cellular (USM) to $85 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is encouraged by the company’s ability to monetize assets, and believes there’s more runway with its spectrum holdings and potentially towers portfolio.

