US CELLULAR Earnings Results: $USM Reports Quarterly Earnings

US CELLULAR ($USM) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $970,000,000, missing estimates of $975,530,467 by $-5,530,467.
US CELLULAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of US CELLULAR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 545,344 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,203,975
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 263,756 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,542,776
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 204,146 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,804,037
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 153,248 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,611,714
- LOMBARD ODIER ASSET MANAGEMENT (USA) CORP removed 135,847 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,424,038
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 111,123 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,969,634
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 67,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,677,507
