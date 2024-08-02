U.S. Cellular Corp Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - U.S. Cellular Corp (USM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $17 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $927 million from $957 million last year.

U.S. Cellular Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $927 Mln vs. $957 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.