U.S. Cellular Corp Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - U.S. Cellular Corp (USM) announced earnings for first quarter of $18 million

The company's earnings came in at $18 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $891 million from $950 million last year.

U.S. Cellular Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $891 Mln vs. $950 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.