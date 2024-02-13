News & Insights

US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post

February 13, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Chandni Shah and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. CDC plans to drop its five-day COVID-19 isolation recommendations under new guidance planned by the agency, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The health agency plans to recommend people who test positive for COVID-19 to take a call on when to end isolation based on their symptoms.

People with mild and improving symptoms would no longer need to stay home if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, the report said citing CDC officials familiar with the matter.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

