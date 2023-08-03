US CDC panel recommends Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy for babies

Adds details and background

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said its advisory panel on Thursday recommended use of Sanofi SASY.PA and partner AstraZeneca's AZN.L antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended nirsevimab for preventing lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants below eight months of age born during or entering their first RSV season.

It also recommended its use in children aged 8-19 months who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second such season.

The therapy, branded as Beyfortus, will be available in the U.S. ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 RSV season, Sanofi said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had last month approved the long-acting therapy that can be given once every season to prevent infection regardless of additional medical conditions in infants.

