US CDC panel recommends Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for adults at risk of mpox

Adds details on CDC recommendation, estimates of eligible individuals

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO said on Wednesday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted in favor of recommending the routine use of Jynneos vaccine for adults at risk of mpox.

The CDC's ACIP voted to recommend that individuals 18 years and older with certain risk factors should receive two doses of Jynneos, Bavarian said.

The CDC estimates that 2 million U.S. individuals are eligible for vaccination against mpox under these recommendations, according to Bavarian.

About 23% of this group has received the recommended two doses of Jynneos during the 2022/2023 mpox outbreak to date, Bavarian said.

Bavarian Nordic is targeting a commercial launch of Jynneos in the U.S. in the first half of 2024, pending approval of the updated recommendations, the company said.

In the United States, more than 29,000 cases of mpox were reported last year, including two deaths, according to government data.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)

