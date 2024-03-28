US CDC alerts healthcare providers of increase in meningococcal disease

Adds details in paragraphs 4-7, background throughout

March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory on Thursday alerting healthcare providers about an increase in invasive meningococcal disease and urging themto ensure necessary vaccinations against the deadly disease.

Meningococcal disease, caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis, is a serious bacterial infection that commonly affects the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream.

As of Monday, 143 cases had been reported, compared with 81 cases this time last year, the CDC said. There were 422 cases recorded last year, the highest annual number since 2014.

Four of the six meningococcal bacteria groups - A, B, C, W, X, and Y - circulate in the United States, according to the CDC, with vaccines available against all except the X group.

In October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's PFE.N vaccine Penbraya, the first shot to protect against five meningococcal bacteria groups.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alan Barona)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

