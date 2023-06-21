US CDC advisers back use of GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines in older adults

June 21 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday recommended that adults aged 60 and above may receive the recently approved vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N and GSK GSK.L to prevent severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

