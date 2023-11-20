US Cash Crude-Grades strengthen after oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grades firmed on Monday, dealers said, as the front-month U.S. crude futures contract expired and after an oil spill was spotted in the Gulf of Mexico last week.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said it was still looking for the source of a leak from an underwater pipeline off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico that it estimated had released 1.1 million gallons, or 26,190 barrels of crude oil.

The 67-mile (108-km)long pipeline was closed by Main Pass Oil Gathering Co (MPOG) on Thursday morning, after crude oil was spotted around 19 miles (30 km) offshore of the Mississippi River Delta, near Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans.

Coastal grade Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS for December delivery gained $1.55 at a midpoint of a $4.75 premium, while Mars Sour WTC-MRS gained 80 cents at a midpoint of a $1.20 premium.

WTI Midland WTC-WTM gained 10 cents at a midpoint of a $1.20 premium, and West Texas Sour WTC-WTS gained 15 cents at a midpoint of a 95-cent premium.

In the futures market, oil prices climbed more than 2% as further supply cuts in OPEC+ production were expected to be announced following a meeting of member countries early next week. O/R

* ICE Brent January futures LCOc1 rose $1.71 to settle at $82.32 a barrel​.

* WTI December crude CLc1 futures rose $1.71 to settle at $77.60 a barrel​.

* The Brent/WTI spread WTCLc1-LCOc1 last narrowed to minus $4.43, after hitting a high of minus $4.42 and a low of minus $4.67.

