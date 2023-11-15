News & Insights

US Capitol police clash with protesters demanding Gaza ceasefire

November 15, 2023 — 09:25 pm EST

Written by Leah Millis and Dan Whitcomb for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Police in riot gear used pepper spray and made arrests to try to disperse demonstrators who had gathered outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington on Wednesday evening to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstration was organized by three advocacy groups and took place in an area near the U.S. Capitol building.

U.S. Capitol Police said its officers were "working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting".

"Officers are making arrests," it said on X. It advised people to stay away from the area.

Police used pepper spray against the demonstrators and fired projectiles containing chemical irritants, a Reuters journalist said.

Video of the demonstration posted on social media showed officers pushing protesters who had huddled together, chanting: "Let us live". They wore black shirts reading "ceasefire now".

