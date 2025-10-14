US Capital Wealth Sells Off 151K TLT Shares Worth $13.5 Million

Key Points

Sold 151,169 shares of TLT, valued at approximately $13.51 million based on average pricing for the quarter

Post-trade position: 333,871 shares worth $29.84 million

TLT now accounts for 0.8% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top holdings

On October 9, 2025, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed a sale of 151,169 shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF(NASDAQ:TLT), an estimated $13.51 million trade based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 9, 2025, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter. The fund sold 151,169 shares, with a transaction value of $13.51 million based on average pricing for the quarter. After the trade, the fund held 333,871 shares valued at $29.84 million.

What else to know

Following the sale, TLT represents 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors’ 13F-reportable assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $105.16 million (2.8% of AUM)

AAPL: $102.88 million (2.8% of AUM)

HPK: $98.17 million (2.6% of AUM)

PIFI: $96.52 million (2.6% of AUM)

SPY: $71.67 million (1.9% of AUM)

As of October 14, 2025, shares of TLT were priced at $90.63, up 3.15% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 8.9 percentage points. Additionally, TLT offered a 4.33% dividend yield as of October 14, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Assets under management N/A Dividend yield 4.33% Price (as of October 14, 2025) $90.63

Company snapshot

Tracks an index of U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of twenty years or more, providing exposure to long-duration U.S. government bonds.

Portfolio is composed primarily of U.S. Treasury bonds, with at least 90% of assets invested in these securities.

Serves institutional and individual investors seeking liquid access to the long end of the yield curve.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) offers investors a targeted instrument for portfolio diversification, liability matching, or tactical interest rate positioning. Focusing on long-duration U.S. Treasury securities, the fund provides a way to manage interest rate risk and gain exposure to government bonds with extended maturities.

Foolish take

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors recently sold off $13.5 million worth of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) shares. This likely means it's easing up on its interest rate exposure, especially after a pretty bumpy ride for long-term bonds. Even with that sale, the fund still holds around $29.8 million in TLT, indicating it remains a component of its overall diversified fixed-income strategy. The ETF has only crept up 3% this year through mid-October, which is behind the S&P 500's strong rally, but it's still offering a solid 4.3% dividend yield.

TLT's performance usually goes the opposite way of interest rates—when rates climb, long-term bond prices tend to drop. With some uncertainty surrounding upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, investors have been pretty careful about how much "duration risk" they're taking on. By trimming their position, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors might be shifting more towards stocks or shorter-term bonds. For those looking at the long game, TLT can still act as a bit of a safety net against market downturns or unexpected rate drops, offering some stability when things are uncertain.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission if they exceed a certain value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Yield curve: A graph showing interest rates across bonds of different maturities, typically government bonds.

Long-duration: Refers to bonds or portfolios with longer maturities, making them more sensitive to interest rate changes.

Liability matching: An investment strategy aligning asset cash flows with future payment obligations.

Tactical interest rate positioning: Adjusting investments based on expectations of future interest rate movements.

Portfolio diversification: Spreading investments across various assets to reduce risk.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

