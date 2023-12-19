News & Insights

US Markets

US buys more than 2 million barrels of crude for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

December 19, 2023 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bought 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, the Energy Department said, as it replenishes the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after the largest sale in history last year.

The department said it bought the oil for an average of $74.23 a barrel, well below the average of $95 a barrel that oil was sold for in 2022. The administration had conducted sales last year including a record one of 180 million barrels to help control oil prices after Russia, a large crude exporter, invaded Ukraine.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.