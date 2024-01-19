News & Insights

US buys 3.2 million barrels of oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

January 19, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United States bought 3.2 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as it continues to slowly replenish the stash after selling a record amount following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a Department of Energy document showed on Friday.

The U.S. bought 1.4 million barrels from Exxon Mobil XOM.N, 600,000 barrels from Macquarie Commodities Trading, and 600,000 barrels from BP Products North America, the document showed. Phillips 66 Co and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LP each bought 300,000 barrels.

