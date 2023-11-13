News & Insights

US buys 1.2 million barrels of oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

November 13, 2023 — 07:25 pm EST

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bought 1.2 million barrels of oil to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after it sold off the largest amount ever last year, the Energy Department said on Monday.

The department said it bought the oil at an average price of $77.57 a barrel from two companies after 18 bids were submitted.

The administration of President Joe Biden last year conducted the largest ever sale from the SPR of 180 million barrels, part of a strategy to stabilize soaring oil markets and combat high pump prices in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

