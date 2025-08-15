Markets
USD

U.S. Business Inventories Rise In Line With Estimates In June

August 15, 2025 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.2 percent in June after coming in unchanged in May. The uptick matched expectations.

The modest increase by business inventories came as manufacturing and retail inventories both edged up by 0.2 percent, while wholesale inventories crept up by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said business sales climbed by 0.5 percent in June following a 0.4 percent decrease in May.

Retail sales led the way higher, jumping by 0.9 percent, while manufacturing sales increased by 0.5 percent and wholesale sales rose by 0.3 percent.

With sales increasing by more than inventories, the total business inventories/sales ratio slipped to 1.38 in June from 1.39 in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.