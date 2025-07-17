Markets
USD

U.S. Business Inventories Remain Unchanged For Second Straight Month

July 17, 2025 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Business inventories in the U.S. remained unchanged for the second consecutive month in May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said business inventories were virtually unchanged in May after also coming in flat in April. The unchanged reading matched economist estimates.

The report showed a 0.3 percent increase by retail inventories and a 0.1 percent uptick by manufacturing inventories were offset by a 0.3 percent decrease by wholesale inventories.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said business sales fell by 0.4 percent in May after slipping by 0.2 percent in April.

While manufacturing sales inched inch up by 0.1 percent, wholesale sales dipped by 0.3 percent and retail sales slumped by 1.0 percent.

With sales falling and inventories unchanged, the total business inventories/sales ratio crept up to 1.39 in May from 1.38 in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.