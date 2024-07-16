News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Business Inventories Climb More Than Expected In May

July 16, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Business inventories in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said business inventories climbed by 0.5 percent in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April. Economists had expected business inventories to grow by another 0.3 percent.

The bigger than expected increase by business inventories came as wholesale and retail inventories both rose by 0.6 percent, while manufacturing inventories edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said business sales came in unchanged in May following a 0.2 percent uptick in the previous month.

While wholesale sales climbed by 0.4 percent and retail sales crept up by 0.2 percent, manufacturing sales slid by 0.7 percent.

The Commerce Department also said the total business inventories/sales ratio based came in at 1.37 in May, unchanged from April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.