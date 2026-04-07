US Buffer ETF (GMAR) Touches Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FT Vest U.S. Moderate Buffer ETF - Mar GMAR is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 22.9% from its 52-week low price of $34.19 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

GMAR in Focus

The fund aims to deliver returns that match the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, up to a predetermined upside cap of 14.10%, while providing a buffer against the first 15% of Underlying ETF losses, over the period from March 23, 2026, to March 19, 2027. The product charges 85 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Defined Outcome ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The GMAR ETF’s latest 52-week high is likely due to its strong technical uptrend and the broader market rally in large-cap U.S. stocks, as it primarily tracks the S&P 500 through options. The fund's "buffer" structure — designed to limit downside risk while capturing upside — must have attracted investors seeking protection in a volatile environment prevalent currently amid the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

More Gains Ahead?

GMAR may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 14.60 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.