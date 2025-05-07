US Brought Back National Social Security Month: What That Means for Your Wallet

After a six-year hiatus, National Social Security Month officially came back. The Social Security Administration (SSA) brought back the campaign in April 2025 for the first time since 2019, and this time, the focus was on fighting fraud and helping people better understand their benefits.

If you rely on Social Security, or expect to in the future, this matters more than you might think. Here’s what the return of National Social Security Month means and how it could impact your finances.

Why National Social Security Month Came Back

National Social Security Month was last celebrated during the first Trump administration, but it disappeared under former President Joe Biden. Now, in 2025, it has made a comeback during President Donald Trump’s second term.

This year’s campaign was tackling fraud. As identity theft and online scams become more sophisticated, Social Security recipients have increasingly become targets. With this national initiative relaunch, the SSA wanted to raise awareness, provide practical tools and roll out a series of anti-fraud updates that could directly affect how you manage your benefits.

The campaign also coincides with the 90th anniversary of the Social Security program. In short, it was both a celebration and a call to action.

A Stronger Push To Fight Fraud

Fraud prevention was front and center this year, and the SSA rolled out several new safeguards. Here’s what’s changing:

Security enhancements: The SSA is implementing new procedures to protect customers and strengthen program integrity. To simplify your sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards, they’ve made changes to the way you access my Social Security. If you created an account before Sept. 18, 2021, you’ll need to transition to Login.gov or create a new ID.me or Login.gov account.

The SSA is implementing new procedures to protect customers and strengthen program integrity. To simplify your sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards, they’ve made changes to the way you access my Social Security. If you created an account before Sept. 18, 2021, you’ll need to transition to Login.gov or create a new ID.me or Login.gov account. Safer direct deposit updates: Another update to be aware of is that you can no longer make direct deposit changes over the phone. Now, you’ll have to add or change your direct deposit information with your personal my Social Security account, which requires online identity proofing. If you’re having trouble logging in to your my Social Security account, you must visit a local office to verify your identity before you can update your direct deposit.

Another update to be aware of is that you can no longer make direct deposit changes over the phone. Now, you’ll have to add or change your direct deposit information with your personal my Social Security account, which requires online identity proofing. If you’re having trouble logging in to your my Social Security account, you must visit a local office to verify your identity before you can update your direct deposit. Tighter identity verification: Though the SSA still allows you to apply for benefits over the phone, they’ve launched new fraud prevention tools that identify suspicious activity. If the SSA detects any irregularities when you’re applying for benefits, you’ll be required to visit their local office to verify your identity and complete your benefit application.

How This Could Affect Your Wallet

Here’s how the return of National Social Security Month could impact your money.

Better Protection Against Financial Loss

Identity theft related to Social Security can lead to months — or years — of financial headaches. By tightening its systems, the SSA is helping reduce the number of stolen or misdirected payments, especially important for retirees or disabled Americans who rely on benefits as their main source of income.

Fewer Delays in Receiving Benefits

Faster identity verification and claim processing also mean fewer hold-ups, which are important if you’re applying for benefits or trying to resolve issues with an existing claim.

Smarter Use of Your Benefits

As part of the campaign, the SSA is also emphasizing education, encouraging people to log in to their my Social Security accounts, verify their earnings records and get a better grasp of what they’re entitled to.

Check Your Social Security Info

Scammers have gotten smarter. That’s why National Social Security Month is back to help people stay informed and securely receive their benefits.

If you haven’t already, take a few minutes to check your Social Security account, verify your information and explore the tools available to you.

