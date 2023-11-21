US Bitcoin Stockholders Votes To Approve Combination With Hut 8 Mining

(RTTNews) - US Bitcoin Corp. Tuesday announced the approval of its stockholders for the proposed business combination with the digital asset mining firm Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT, HUT.TX).

The transaction is expected to close by November 30, 2023, and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the proposed ticker symbol 'HUT'.

Asher Genoot, President of US Bitcoin said "Our shareholders have seen the immense value and potential in this merger of equals...We are eager to build upon our shared vision for economical mining, highly diversified revenue streams, and industry-leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.