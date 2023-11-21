News & Insights

Markets
HUT

US Bitcoin Stockholders Votes To Approve Combination With Hut 8 Mining

November 21, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - US Bitcoin Corp. Tuesday announced the approval of its stockholders for the proposed business combination with the digital asset mining firm Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT, HUT.TX).

The transaction is expected to close by November 30, 2023, and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the proposed ticker symbol 'HUT'.

Asher Genoot, President of US Bitcoin said "Our shareholders have seen the immense value and potential in this merger of equals...We are eager to build upon our shared vision for economical mining, highly diversified revenue streams, and industry-leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.