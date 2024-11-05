News & Insights

Blockchain

US Bitcoin ETFs See Record Outflows as Crypto Investors Face Election Day Uncertainty

November 05, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Giann Liguid for Investing News Network ->

Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US saw significant outflows on Monday (November 4) as cryptocurrency market participants prepared for election-related uncertainty.

In total, a group of 12 American Bitcoin ETFs tracked by Bloomberg saw outflows of US$579.5 million that day. According to the news outlet, that's the highest daily net outflow number seen to date.

Bitcoin-mining stocks also saw losses last week, indicating broader market stress within the sector.

MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), the largest Bitcoin-mining firm by market cap, fell around 9 percent last week, while Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) sank about 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), was down just under 5.8 percent during the period, and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped more than 10 percent.

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), a company that runs a cryptocurrency exchange platform, dropped 14.28 percent last week, while MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a Bitcoin development company co-founded by entrepreneur and Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, saw a decrease of around 6 percent during the same timeframe.

These declines came even as the price of Bitcoin rose. The popular cryptocurrency was up about 1.5 percent last week, and jumped higher early in the trading day on Tuesday (November 5), breaching the US$70,000 level.

The disparity between Bitcoin's performance and Bitcoin-related companies suggests that while the cryptocurrency has managed to maintain some stability, companies are reacting more sharply to market turmoil.

How will the US election affect crypto?

The current political climate in the US has created a complex landscape for digital asset traders.

As the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains competitive, market participants are adjusting their strategies in anticipation of potential shifts in regulatory frameworks.

Trump's campaign has been characterized by a supportive stance toward cryptocurrencies, while Harris has expressed her intention to create a more structured regulatory environment for digital assets.

But while the election may create short-term volatility, experts believe it will take time for its full impact to emerge.

“The biggest changes for mid-longer term crypto policy and direction won’t be seen until after the week has passed and seats around the president are filled or maintained,” Paul Howard, senior director at Wincent, told Bloomberg.

As voters head to the polls, analysts continue to monitor the potential impact of the election on regulatory approaches to cryptocurrencies, as well as the broader economic implications of the election outcome.

Click here for more on what a Trump or Harris victory could mean for the crypto industry.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BlockchainTechnology
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.