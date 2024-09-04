US Biofuels Production Capacity Expands in June

To receive regular updates on commodities in your inbox, subscribe to the newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported last week that the nation's operable biofuels production capacity increased in June, driven by significant growth in the ethanol sector.

According to the latest Monthly Biofuels Capacity and Feedstocks Update, total operable capacity for all biofuels hit 25.12 billion gallons in June, an increase from 24.73 billion gallons in May and 23.49 billion gallons in June 2023. This marks the second consecutive month of record-high biofuels production capacity.

Fuel ethanol production capacity spearheaded this growth, reaching 18.203 billion gallons in June, up 0.39% from the previous month. This sustained expansion in ethanol capacity reflects the industry's response to growing demand for cleaner-burning transportation fuels.

Meanwhile, biodiesel production capacity held steady at 2.022 billion gallons in both May and June.

