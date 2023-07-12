US' Biden says G7 will back Ukraine long into future

VILNIUS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the G7 had made a clear statement that its support to Ukraine would last long into the future after a declaration outlined a multilateral framework to support Ukraine.

"We’re going to be there as long as it takes," Biden said.

Speaking alongside Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the multilateral accord that paves the way for bilateral negotiations with countries was a "significant security victory" for Ukraine.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Niklas Pollard; writing by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

