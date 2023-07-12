News & Insights

US Markets

US' Biden says G7 will back Ukraine long into future

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

July 12, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Steve Holland and Niklas Pollard for Reuters ->

VILNIUS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the G7 had made a clear statement that its support to Ukraine would last long into the future after a declaration outlined a multilateral framework to support Ukraine.

"We’re going to be there as long as it takes," Biden said.

Speaking alongside Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the multilateral accord that paves the way for bilateral negotiations with countries was a "significant security victory" for Ukraine.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Niklas Pollard; writing by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((john.irish@thomsonreuters.com; 0033-1 49 49 53 42; Reuters Messaging: @IrishJReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.