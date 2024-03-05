News & Insights

US Markets
VIAV

US-based Viavi to buy UK's Spirent Communications for $1.28 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 05, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

Adds details about deal

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based communications equipment firm Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV.O has agreed to buy British telecommunications testing firm Spirent Communications SPT.Lfor about 1.01 billion pounds ($1.28 billion), the firms said on Tuesday.

Spirent shareholders will get 175 pence per share and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per Spirent share in lieu of any final dividend for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

The per-share deal value is at a premium of about 61.4% to Spirent's closing price of 108.4 pence on March 4.

The deal is expected to help Viavi Solutions boost its expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, security, cloud-native architecture and automation.

As part of the deal, private equity firm Silver Lake will make a long-term investment of $400 million in Viavi Solutions, the companies added.

($1 = 0.7886 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIAV
SPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.