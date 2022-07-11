US-based metal recycling firm ACE Green makes strategy hire

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - ACE Green Recycling has appointed Farid Ahmed to oversee strategy and development, said the U.S.-based company which has developed a recycling process that releases no greenhouse gas emissions for lead-acid batteries.

Lead-acid batteries are used for internal combustion engine vehicles, while lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are used to power electric vehicles.

Recycling metals is expected to be a major plank of the energy transition which includes electric vehicles and renewable power such as wind and solar.

Ace Green is also currently scaling up its zero-emission technology to recycle lithium-ion batteries and working on clean technology solutions for other metallic waste streams.

Ahmed, who will be based in Britain, previously worked as a lead analyst at consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

