US banks to set aside reserves after shoring up First Republic -sources

By Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen

April 11 (Reuters) - Banks that contributed the bulk of $30 billion in deposits to First Republic Bank FRC.N plan to set aside about $100 million each in first-quarter earnings in case of potential losses, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N deposited $5 billion apiece in uninsured deposits into First Republic in March to shore up confidence in the industry.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. The banks declined to comment.

The four largest U.S. banks were among a group of 11 lenders that bolstered First Republic after its shares plunged during the crisis triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Lenders typically earmark rainy day funds to prepare for soured loans. Major U.S. banks will begin reporting first-quarter earnings from Friday.

News of the planned provisions was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Additional reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Edwina Gibbs)

