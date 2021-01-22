US banks reap US$39bn investment banking bonanza

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (IFR) - The top five US banks' investment banking divisions turned in a stunning 2020 performance, fuelled by massive debt issuance in the first half of the year and record performance in equity underwriting for most of the year as central banks' easy money policies pushed investors to seek risk.

Across the five banks – Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley – revenues from underwriting and advisory hit US$39bn last year, up 25% from 2019. The five enjoyed a strong end to the year, too, with those desks pulling in US$10.8bn in the fourth quarter, up 32% from a year earlier, prompting optimism the good times will continue in early 2021.

“In response to the Covid environment, the year saw a rolling opening of markets, beginning with debt and rescue financings, next with equity and very recently leveraged loans and corporate M&A financing,” said Morgan Stanley chief financial officer Jonathan Pruzan, speaking on a results call with analysts. “The investment banking pipeline continues to be healthy across products. Equity issuance remains robust with a strong backlog from IPOs."

The performance in underwriting and advisory was even bettered by trading desks. Revenue from fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading across the five banks hit US$68.3bn last year, up 40% from 2019. Equities revenues hit US$37bn, up 26% (see story in People & Markets section).

That meant the five banks pulled in US$144.3bn from trading and investment banking revenues last year, up 32% from 2019 and contributing an extra US$35bn to their top line.

IPOs and SPACs

In a year when a rising tide lifted all boats, none rose higher than Goldman. Revenue in its investment banking division – which includes M&A advisory and debt and equity capital markets – jumped 49% in the fourth quarter to US$2.7bn and was up 34% in the year to US$9.1bn, driven by the biggest gains among its peers in DCM and ECM on top of its key M&A advisory platform.

ECM was the star performer across the five banks. Aggregate fee revenue from ECM hit US$3.9bn in the fourth quarter, up 124% from a year earlier, and totalled US$13.2bn for the year, up 86% from 2019.

Goldman had its best ever quarter for ECM at the end of the year, posting US$1.1bn in revenue, almost trebling the haul from a year earlier. Morgan Stanley also saw revenue hit US$1bn in the fourth quarter, up 137% from the year before.

For the year, Goldman's ECM revenue rose 130% to US$3.4bn, easily outperforming rivals. Morgan Stanley brought in the second biggest haul of US$3.1bn, up 81% on 2019.

“Industry volumes remained elevated and we continued to gain market share,” said Goldman CFO Stephen Scherr on an analyst call. “In an extraordinary year for equity issuance, we participated in 120 traditional IPOs, 70 private transactions and a number of SPAC IPOs, providing clients advice and access to capital in innovative forms.”

Citigroup brought up the rear in ECM, with annual revenues of US$1.6bn, but that was still up 64% from a year earlier after an 83% jump in the fourth quarter.

“We've seen very strong performance as it relates to the SPAC space and equity capital markets,” said Citigroup CFO Mark Mason, also talking to analysts. “That will continue to play out into 2021.”

Citigroup overrun

Citigroup lagged behind the gains shown by rivals last year in all areas of underwriting and advisory, reporting an 11% revenue rise across the business to US$5.8bn. In the fourth quarter the unit's revenue fell 5%, dragged down by a steep 38% decline in advisory and a 16% decline in DCM.

Although Goldman saw the biggest increase in investment banking revenue last year, JP Morgan stayed out in front to bring in the most revenue of US$9.5bn, up 25% from 2019. Goldman's investment banking revenue rose 34% to US$9.1bn in 2020, while Morgan Stanley brought in US$7.2bn, up 26%, and Bank of America's revenue rose 27% to US$7.4bn for the year.

“We reported record investment banking fees with three of our strongest quarters in the company's history this year,” BofA CEO Brian Moynihan told analysts.

