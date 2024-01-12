US banking giants shed over 17,000 employees in turbulent year

By Niket Nishant and Manya Saini
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Citigroup C.N reduced their workforces by a combined 17,700 last year, the banking giants reported in their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.
As dealmaking dried up and demand from borrowers softened last year, banks laid off employees or stopped replacing those who left.
JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, the nation's largest lender, bucked the trend by bolstering its ranks for a third straight year.
Challenging times for the industry could persist this year as weakness in commercial real estate and tougher proposed capital rules could prompt banks to pull back on lending.
Wall Street businesses suffered last year as economic uncertainty weighed on dealmaking.
While the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK rose 7% in 2023, it underperformed indexes tracking industrial .SPLRCI or consumer discretionary .SPLRCD companies.
CITI OVERHAULS, GOLDMAN STEADIES SHIP
Citigroup's headcount fell by 1,000 to 239,000 employees in 2023, and the lender outlined plans to cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years including layoffs from a sweeping reorganization and other business changes.
At Bank of America and Wells Fargo the workforce contracted by about 2% and 5%, respectively, last year.
JPMorgan added more than 16,200 employees. The bank bought failed lender First Republic Bank in a rescue deal in May. It has added jobs every year since 2021.
Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N are set to disclose their latest headcount next week. As of September end, they had cut over 4,300 jobs versus last year.
Earlier in 2023, Goldman Sachs undertook its biggest round of layoffs since the global financial crisis of 2008. In October, the bank's CFO Denis Coleman said they were in a position to do "selective investments" in headcount.
Bank
Q4 '23
Q3 '23
Q2 '23
Q1 '23
Q4 '22
JPMorgan
309,926
308,669
300,066
296,877
293,723
Bank of America
212,985
212,752
215,546
217,059
216,823
Wells Fargo
225,869
227,363
233,834
235,591
238,698
Citigroup
239,000
238,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
Goldman Sachs
-
45,900
44,600
45,400
48,500
Morgan Stanley
-
80,710
82,006
82,266
82,427
