US banking giants shed over 17,000 employees in turbulent year

By Niket Nishant and Manya Saini

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Citigroup C.N reduced their workforces by a combined 17,700 last year, the banking giants reported in their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

As dealmaking dried up and demand from borrowers softened last year, banks laid off employees or stopped replacing those who left.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, the nation's largest lender, bucked the trend by bolstering its ranks for a third straight year.

Challenging times for the industry could persist this year as weakness in commercial real estate and tougher proposed capital rules could prompt banks to pull back on lending.

Wall Street businesses suffered last year as economic uncertainty weighed on dealmaking.

While the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK rose 7% in 2023, it underperformed indexes tracking industrial .SPLRCI or consumer discretionary .SPLRCD companies.

CITI OVERHAULS, GOLDMAN STEADIES SHIP

Citigroup's headcount fell by 1,000 to 239,000 employees in 2023, and the lender outlined plans to cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years including layoffs from a sweeping reorganization and other business changes.

At Bank of America and Wells Fargo the workforce contracted by about 2% and 5%, respectively, last year.

JPMorgan added more than 16,200 employees. The bank bought failed lender First Republic Bank in a rescue deal in May. It has added jobs every year since 2021.

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N are set to disclose their latest headcount next week. As of September end, they had cut over 4,300 jobs versus last year.

Earlier in 2023, Goldman Sachs undertook its biggest round of layoffs since the global financial crisis of 2008. In October, the bank's CFO Denis Coleman said they were in a position to do "selective investments" in headcount.

Bank

Q4 '23

Q3 '23

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

JPMorgan

309,926

308,669

300,066

296,877

293,723

Bank of America

212,985

212,752

215,546

217,059

216,823

Wells Fargo

225,869

227,363

233,834

235,591

238,698

Citigroup

239,000

238,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

Goldman Sachs

-

45,900

44,600

45,400

48,500

Morgan Stanley

-

80,710

82,006

82,266

82,427

Flagging loan margins, one-off charges drag down profit at major US banks

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bln for deposit insurance fund

Wells Fargo profit beats estimates, warns of lower interest income in 2024

Citi swings to $1.8 billion loss on charges, calls 2024 'turning point'

BofA profit falls on $3.7 bln in charges, sees resilient US economy

BREAKINGVIEWS-Mega-banks menaced by closing jaws in murky waters

PREVIEW-US banks' profits to shrink as they brace for souring loans

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini, editing by Lananh Nguyen and Nick Zieminski)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.