US bank shares rise on inflation data, positive Wells Fargo comments

By Manya Saini and Chibuike Oguh

June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks rose on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in inflation data indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged this week, while Wells Fargo's net interest income outlook also boosted investor optimism on the sector.

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than two years, though underlying price pressures remained strong, Labor Department data showed on Tuesday.

Traders were also buoyed by positive comments from Wells Fargo's Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo, who said during a conference on Tuesday that the lender, one of the largest U.S. banks, still expects to see a bump in net interest income later this year.

"I think that puts a floor for some of the larger (banks) that are seeing stable outlooks for margins going forward," he added.

The S&P 500 Banks Index .SPXBK rose 1.14%, while the KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX gained about 2%. The S&P 500 Banks Index is up 5.4% this month, through Monday's close.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup C.N and Bank of America BAC.N advanced between 1% and 2%.

Higher net interest income has helped cushion a slump in the banking sector's market-sensitive business units such as investment banking and trading.

Regional lenders rose after Comerica Inc CMA.N announced on Tuesday that it was planning to exit mortgage banker finance business by the end of the year to improve its financial stability.

Comerica was up 4.4%, while its peers PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Western Alliance WAL.N, U.S. Bancorp USB.N, Valley National Bancorp VLY.O and KeyCorp KEY.N gained between 0.1% and 5%. Zions Bancorporation ZION.O shares fell 0.56% after its executives forecasted a slowdown in net interest income.

Wells Fargo CFO expects upside in net interest income

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.