News & Insights

JPM

US bank shares rise on inflation data, positive Wells Fargo comments

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

June 13, 2023 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini and Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Manya Saini and Chibuike Oguh

June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks rose on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in inflation data indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged this week, while Wells Fargo's net interest income outlook also boosted investor optimism on the sector.

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than two years, though underlying price pressures remained strong, Labor Department data showed on Tuesday.

Traders were also buoyed by positive comments from Wells Fargo's Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo, who said during a conference on Tuesday that the lender, one of the largest U.S. banks, still expects to see a bump in net interest income later this year.

"I think that puts a floor for some of the larger (banks) that are seeing stable outlooks for margins going forward," he added.

The S&P 500 Banks Index .SPXBK rose 1.14%, while the KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX gained about 2%. The S&P 500 Banks Index is up 5.4% this month, through Monday's close.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup C.N and Bank of America BAC.N advanced between 1% and 2%.

Higher net interest income has helped cushion a slump in the banking sector's market-sensitive business units such as investment banking and trading.

Regional lenders rose after Comerica Inc CMA.N announced on Tuesday that it was planning to exit mortgage banker finance business by the end of the year to improve its financial stability.

Comerica was up 4.4%, while its peers PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Western Alliance WAL.N, U.S. Bancorp USB.N, Valley National Bancorp VLY.O and KeyCorp KEY.N gained between 0.1% and 5%. Zions Bancorporation ZION.O shares fell 0.56% after its executives forecasted a slowdown in net interest income.

Wells Fargo CFO expects upside in net interest income

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
WFC
GS
MS
C
BAC
CMA
PACW
WAL
USB
VLY
KEY
ZION

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.