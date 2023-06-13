US bank shares rise after inflation data

By Manya Saini

June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks rose on Tuesday after inflation data backed the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday while leaving the door open for more hikes later that will further boost interest income.

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than two years, though underlying price pressures remained strong.

The data lifted the S&P 500 Banks Index .SPXBK 1.5%, while the KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX gained about 1.6%.

The S&P 500 Banks Index is up 5.4% this month, through Monday's close.

Higher net interest income has helped cushion a slump in the banking sector's market-sensitive business units such as investment banking and trading.

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo said the lender expected an upside to interest income this year going ahead.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup C.N and Bank of America BAC.N advanced between 1% and 2.7%.

Regional lenders also rose. PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Western Alliance WAL.N, Comerica CMA.N, U.S. Bancorp USB.N, State Street STT.N and KeyCorp KEY.N gained between 2.5% and 5%.

Missing the rally were shares of Zions Bancorporation ZION.O after executives said at a conference that interest income at the regional lender was trending toward. Shares were last down 3.1%.

