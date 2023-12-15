News & Insights

US bank shares drop as Fed policymaker plays down rate-cut expectations

December 15, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

By Manya Saini

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. bank stocks shed premarket gains on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker crushed surging market expectations of interest-rate cuts saying it was just "premature" to consider lowering borrowing costs.

"We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now," New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said in an interview with CNBC. "I just think it's just premature to be even thinking about that."

Expectations that a rate cut in early 2024 would help loan growth and lower deposit costs had powered gains in large and regional bank shares in the previous session.

Shares in the banking sector had returned to their highest level since early March on Thursday when three mid-sized lenders collapsed due to liquidity crunch partly caused by the Fed's historic policy tightening campaign.

The KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX, which closed 4.15% higher in the previous session, dipped 0.8% in early trading, while the S&P 500 Banks Index .SPXBK, slipped 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Regions Financial RF.N, Keycorp KEY.N, Citizens Financial CFG.N and Truist Financial TFC.N dropped between 0.5% and 1.8%.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Citigroup C.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N were down 0.8%.

Still, Wall Street analysts pinned their hopes on the Fed's dovish stance in its latest meeting to remain optimistic about the sector going into 2024.

"With interest rates potentially moving lower in 2024, the tailwinds of stable to lower funding cost, borrower alleviation, and improving capital levels should be enough to get investors back," said analysts at brokerage Truist Securities.

Though higher borrowing costs boost interest income for the big lenders, a broad recovery in investor sentiment and lower rates are expected to help dealmaking power profit at their investment banking units.

"Lower rates also alleviate capital pressure for regional banks given collapsing unrealized losses on bond books," BofA Securities analysts wrote in an industry note on Thursday.

The index tracking a basket of large-cap bank stocks has surged nearly 21% so far in the quarter and 6.54% this year.

KBW Regional Banking Index hits to pre-crisis levels https://tmsnrt.rs/3Tt2VUs

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

