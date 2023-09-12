US bank lobby argues regulators must repropose sweeping capital plan

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A group of six major trade organizations representing the U.S. banking industry said on Tuesday they believe a recent sweeping proposal to hike bank capital requirements violates federal law due to insufficient analysis and must be redone.

In a letter sent to regulators, the group said the proposal in July to raise capital by 16% overall violates the Administrative Procedure Act because it lacked sufficient public data and analysis, and as a result it should be reproposed.

The group argued that banks cannot appropriately respond to the proposal put forward by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency without that analysis.

The request marks the latest in a broad and unusually aggressive effort by the banking industry to rebut the upcoming capital rules, which would require large banks to set aside billions more in capital to guard against risk.

