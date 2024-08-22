U.S. Bank Acquires Salucro Healthcare Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bank, lead bank of U.S. Bancorp (USB), has acquired Salucro Healthcare Solutions LLC. The company provides healthcare financial technology, focused on patient payments and billing. U.S. Bank initially invested in Salucro in 2022. Salucro's platform is sold through Elavon as MedEpay. The Salucro team members are now employees of U.S. Bank.

Salucro provides online billing and payments offerings for healthcare providers across the United States. Salucro had previously been a partner of Elavon, the merchant acquiring unit within U.S. Bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.