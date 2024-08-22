News & Insights

Markets
USB

U.S. Bank Acquires Salucro Healthcare Solutions - Quick Facts

August 22, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bank, lead bank of U.S. Bancorp (USB), has acquired Salucro Healthcare Solutions LLC. The company provides healthcare financial technology, focused on patient payments and billing. U.S. Bank initially invested in Salucro in 2022. Salucro's platform is sold through Elavon as MedEpay. The Salucro team members are now employees of U.S. Bank.

Salucro provides online billing and payments offerings for healthcare providers across the United States. Salucro had previously been a partner of Elavon, the merchant acquiring unit within U.S. Bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.