Markets
USB.PRR

US Bancorp's Series M Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

July 07, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $15.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRR was trading at a 38.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.47% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRR shares, versus USB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:

USB.PRR+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 0.6%.

Further USB.PRR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

USB.PRR
USB

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