US Bancorp's Series M Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.38% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, USB.PRR was trading at a 27.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.20% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRR shares, versus USB:

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are off about 1.7%.

