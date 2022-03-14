US Bancorp's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of US Bancorp's Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRP was trading at a 2.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.77% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRP shares, versus USB:

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, US Bancorp's Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRP) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.