US Bancorp's Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Friday, shares of US Bancorp's Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRO was trading at a 4.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, US Bancorp's Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 1.3%.

