US Bancorp's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp's Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRM) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRM was trading at a 8.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.76% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRM) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 10.1%.

