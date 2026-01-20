US Bancorp's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.218), with shares changing hands as low as $18.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, USB.PRH was trading at a 24.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRH shares, versus USB:

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRH) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 0.1%.

