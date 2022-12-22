US Bancorp's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1958), with shares changing hands as low as $18.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.18% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRH was trading at a 25.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRH shares, versus USB:
Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRH) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are off about 0.6%.
Also see: QCRH Options Chain
QTWN Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of RHS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.