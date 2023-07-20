US Bancorp's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRH) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4814), with shares changing hands as low as $18.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.91% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRH was trading at a 25.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.81% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, US Bancorp's Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRH) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are down about 0.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.