US Bancorp's Preferred Stock, A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A (Symbol: USB.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $57.2358), with shares changing hands as low as $812.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.55% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, USB.PRA was trading at a 17.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.88% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A:

In Monday trading, US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A (Symbol: USB.PRA) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 1.8%.

