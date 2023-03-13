US Bancorp's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $52.1246), with shares changing hands as low as $750.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRA was trading at a 19.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRA shares, versus USB:

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) is currently off about 6.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are off about 8.6%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.