US Bancorp's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $35.00), with shares changing hands as low as $770.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.86% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRA was trading at a 21.50% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRA shares, versus USB:

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 1.6%.

